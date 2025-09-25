McAninch Arts Center celebrate Arts DuPage Month with discounts, free events

“The Life and Music of George Michael” will be at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Nov. 9, 2025. (Photo provided by the McAninch Arts Center. )

The McAninch Arts Center is joining Arts DuPage in October to celebrate Arts DuPage Month, which coincides with National Arts Month.

The MAC is also offering a $5 discount off select shows with discount code ARTSDP, plus some exclusive free programming created for the month.

Professional shows eligible for the ARTSDP discount offer include New Philharmonic’s “Carmina Burana” | ”Polovtsian Dances” concerts (Oct. 4 & 5), the masters of musical satire, the Capitol Fools (Oct. 12, 6 p.m. performance), comedian Paul Reiser (Oct. 17), Theaterworks USA’s “Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends” (Oct. 24), Ailey II (Oct. 25), New Philharmonic’s “Romeo & Juliet | Cinderella” (Nov. 1 & 2), Soweto Gospel Choir (Nov. 8) and “The Life and Music of George Michael” (Nov. 9).

The MAC is offering four free special events during Arts DuPage Month as follows:

*Andi Crist’s “Live, Laugh, Labor: Thoughts on Usefulness and Other Myths” - Opening Reception

Cleve Carney Museum of Art 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16No advance registration required.For more information, visit theccma.org.

*Andi Crist’s “Live, Laugh, Labor: Thoughts on Usefulness and Other Myths”- Curator Talkby CCMA curator Justin Witte

Cleve Carney Museum of Art

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

No advance registration required.For more information, visit theccma.org.

*BTE: “Meet the New Artistic Leadership Team”

7 p.m. Monday, October 13

MAC Playhouse TheatreFor reservations, email macoffice@cod.edu

*“Behind the Scenes Tour of the MAC” with Executive Director, Diana Martinez

10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 23, MAC Studio Theatre

For reservations, email macoffice@cod.edu.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or stop by the MAC Box Office.

To receive the $5 discount, code ARTSDP must be given at the time of purchase. Discounted show tickets are subject to availability. Additional restrictions apply.