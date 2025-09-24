5 Things to Do: Bill’s Barktober Fest, Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra this weekend in the Illinois Valley

- Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra (La Salle): On Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., the symphony will perform the “Go West, Young America!” Pops Concert at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Center at Illinois Valley Community College. Visit ivso.org for more information.
- Bill’s Barktober Fest (Ottawa): The third annual dog-centric event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at Jordan Block and Washington Square Park. Activities include a Fido Fair, Pack Walk, costume contest and more. Visit billsbarktoberfest.com for more information.
- Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market: Shop for fresh produce, local honey, handmade crafts and baked goods from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning on Jackson Street. Click here for more information.
- Guided tours of the Wallace Home and the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery (Ottawa): Tours begin at 9 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, leaving from the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum. Click here for more information about the tours.
- Seafood Boil with Live Bluegrass Music: On Sunday, Sept. 28, Camp Aramoni in Tonica is hosting a seafood boil with snow crab legs, shrimp and more, paired with live bluegrass music by the River Valley Rangers from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person. Visit camparamoni.com for more information.
The Scene