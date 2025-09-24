Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Bill’s Barktober Fest, Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra this weekend in the Illinois Valley

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season with “Pops Potpourri” starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 28, at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College.

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season on Saturday, Sep. 27, at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Center at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Aelsa Woods)

  1. Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra (La Salle): On Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., the symphony will perform the “Go West, Young America!” Pops Concert at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Center at Illinois Valley Community College. Visit ivso.org for more information.
  2. Bill’s Barktober Fest (Ottawa): The third annual dog-centric event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at Jordan Block and Washington Square Park. Activities include a Fido Fair, Pack Walk, costume contest and more. Visit billsbarktoberfest.com for more information.
  3. Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market: Shop for fresh produce, local honey, handmade crafts and baked goods from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning on Jackson Street. Click here for more information.
  4. Guided tours of the Wallace Home and the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery (Ottawa): Tours begin at 9 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, leaving from the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum. Click here for more information about the tours.
  5. Seafood Boil with Live Bluegrass Music: On Sunday, Sept. 28, Camp Aramoni in Tonica is hosting a seafood boil with snow crab legs, shrimp and more, paired with live bluegrass music by the River Valley Rangers from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person. Visit camparamoni.com for more information.
