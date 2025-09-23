Village of Island Lake Oktoberfest to feature annual Dachshund Derby, music and more this weekend

The band Phenix returns to the Island Lake Oktober Fest with performances Friday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 28. (Photo provided by the Village of Island Lake. )

Island Lake’s Oktober Fest returns this weekend, bringing authentic German food, traditional music and of course, the famed Dachshund Derby, to Water Tower Park.

According to a news release from the village of Island Lake, purebred “doxies” of all types and colors will compete for the racing crown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28.

The festival will be held from 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road.

In addition to the Dachshund Derby, Oktober Fest will feature authentic German music, food, beer and contests.

Enjoy German food like bratwurst, schnitzel sandwiches, Rouladen plates, Leberkase and more. The beers on tap include Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Paulaner Festbier and more. Stein hoisting competitions are set for Friday and Saturday, while the pie eating contest is Sunday.

The band Phenix returns to the festival this year, performing from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and again from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Dirndolls, who are new to the festival, will take the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from the festival support village events. For more information, go to villageofislandlake.com.