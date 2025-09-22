Cantigny’s Fall Festival set for Sept. 27-28

Celebrate the fall season at Cantigny’s annual Fall Festival on Sept. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This family-friendly weekend features a vibrant Fall Market, live music, hayrides, guided garden tours and a variety of food trucks offering tasty bites. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts, bounce houses and a delightful petting zoo, creating memories for all ages, according to a news release.
Most activities are included with the parking fee.
Live music from Vital Signs with DJ Em runs from noon – 2 p.m. and 2:30 – 4:30 p.m., both days.
Daily attractions include garden tours, where guests can wander through stunning autumn gardens and enjoy picture-perfect moments. Tour times are 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
Shop unique crafts, seasonal décor and tasty treats from 65 vendors, find the perfect greenery or fall plant to brighten your home or garden at the plant sale.
Step inside a historic McCormick House mansion and experience its timeless charm, and experience the new exhibit “The Legacy of Bob Hope: Explore the wit, humor, and history of an American icon” at the First Division Museum.
Sip on refreshing brews from the Beer Wagon, while soaking in the festival atmosphere and grab a bite from one of the local food trucks from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cantigny is located at 1s151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. Parking is $21 per car.
For more information, visit cantigny.org/event/fall-fest.