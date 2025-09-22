Cantigny’s Fall Festival set for Sept. 27-28

Cantigny's annual Fall Festival is Sept. 27-28, 2025. (Photos provided by the McCormick Foundation)

Celebrate the fall season at Cantigny’s annual Fall Festival on Sept. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This family-friendly weekend features a vibrant Fall Market, live music, hayrides, guided garden tours and a variety of food trucks offering tasty bites. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts, bounce houses and a delightful petting zoo, creating memories for all ages, according to a news release.

Cantigny's annual Fall Festival is Sept. 27-28, 2025. (Biff Yeager)

Most activities are included with the parking fee.

Live music from Vital Signs with DJ Em runs from noon – 2 p.m. and 2:30 – 4:30 p.m., both days.

Daily attractions include garden tours, where guests can wander through stunning autumn gardens and enjoy picture-perfect moments. Tour times are 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Shop unique crafts, seasonal décor and tasty treats from 65 vendors, find the perfect greenery or fall plant to brighten your home or garden at the plant sale.

Step inside a historic McCormick House mansion and experience its timeless charm, and experience the new exhibit “The Legacy of Bob Hope: Explore the wit, humor, and history of an American icon” at the First Division Museum.

Cantigny's annual Fall Festival is Sept. 27-28, 2025. (Biff Yeager)

Sip on refreshing brews from the Beer Wagon, while soaking in the festival atmosphere and grab a bite from one of the local food trucks from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cantigny is located at 1s151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. Parking is $21 per car.

For more information, visit cantigny.org/event/fall-fest.