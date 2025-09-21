Experience Blue Bayou: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, comes to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Relive the unforgettable voice and timeless songs of one of music’s most beloved icons as Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, comes to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

With a powerhouse performance by Tamara Woodruff as “Linda,” Blue Bayou captures the soul, strength and spirit of Ronstadt’s legendary career. Backed by masterful musicianship, authentic instrumentation and four-part harmonies, the show is an emotional, high-energy journey through the genres Ronstadt helped define—rock, country, folk and Latin, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Audiences will be treated to a hit-packed setlist featuring fan favorites such as “You’re No Good,” “It’s So Easy,” “That’ll Be the Day” and duets like “Don’t Know Much,” “All My Life” and “Somewhere Out There.”

Blue Bayou delivers an authentic tribute that honors Ronstadt’s remarkable range and enduring legacy.

Tickets start at $44, with members saving 30%. The all-inclusive ticket prices include a $4 box office fee. An $8 order fee applies per order at checkout.

Raue Center for the Arts is located at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.