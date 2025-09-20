Four cabin getaways to experience fall in full color

"Bunkie" cabins at The Harbor Inn (Photo provided by The Harbor Inn )

A look outside reveals a forest alive with blazing color—a scene where red, orange and gold leaves jockey for position under a cool autumn sun.

By night, a crackling fire sends smoke toward a sky laden with stars. After a day of hiking in air crisp with the season, a cozy bed is bliss—and it’s mere steps away.

Don’t let fall pass you by without experiencing it in all its glory. These cabins available to rent offer just that opportunity:

The Cabins at Pine Creek

6797 W. Pines Road, Oregon

pinecreekescape.com

An outdoor firepit and swing at the Cabins at Pine Creek near Oregon, Illinois. (Photo provided by the Cabins at Pine Creek. )

Set adjacent to White Pines State Park, this forested escape offers three rustic yet updated cabins that sleep six to 12. Inside, you’ll find full kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, Wi-Fi and TVs. Outside, private fire pits and grilling areas await. Two cabins are pet-friendly.

“Guests regularly tell us they feel like they’re ‘a thousand miles away,’ even though they may have only driven a few hours,” said Rebecca Wilson, who owns the property. “Families love how the cabins create space for togetherness with kids playing outside, parents unwinding by the fire, and everyone reconnecting away from the hustle.”

Trails in White Pines and nearby attractions—such as farmers markets, seasonal festivals and small-town charm—make filling a weekend easy.

“Fall is truly magical at Pine Creek,” Wilson said.

Starved Rock Lodge

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

starvedrocklodge.com

A log cabin at Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge. )

Within Starved Rock State Park, this historic lodge offers guests a choice of hotel-style rooms or cozy log cabins set among towering woods. All lodging includes modern amenities such as mini-fridges, microwaves, Wi-Fi and TVs. The indoor pool complex features a lap pool, children’s pool, two saunas, a hot tub and a sunning patio.

“Guests often tell us they love the peaceful setting, the convenience of walking right from their cabin to the trails without needing to leave the park,” said general manager Abby Farrell. “The park’s scenic trails lead to overlooks and waterfalls, and fall photography is incredibly popular here.”

October also marks the final month for sunset cruises on the Illinois River to Ottawa and back. On-site dining includes a full-service restaurant, a café with grab-and-go options, a lounge and a veranda overlooking the valley. “We blend the rustic beauty of a state park with the comfort and convenience of a lodge resort,” Farrell said.

Harbor Inn at Heritage Harbor

111 Harbor View Drive, Ottawa

visitheritageharborinn.com

The Harbor Inn Cottages in Ottawa. (Photo provided Harbor Inn)

This resort-style community offers 80-plus vacation rentals—from single-family homes to charming “bunkie” cottages—all with modern furnishings, abundant natural light, private decks or screened-in porches and fire pits. On-site amenities include pickleball courts and a marina offering pontoon, kayak and SUP rentals from May through October. The I&M Canal Towpath is right at your doorstep, perfect for biking or walking. A waterfront restaurant and bar are within easy walking distance, and staff offer grocery or breakfast delivery and local tours to simplify your stay.

“We also offer add-on options to make your stay even easier, including grocery and breakfast delivery right to your door, or the ability to book local tours to explore attractions in the area,” said marketing manager Jackie Davidson.

The Cottages on Petite Lake

25621 W. Hermann Avenue, Antioch

thecottagesonpetitelake.com

This lakefront, family-run resort offers a mix of charming cottages, a tiny house—and a unique houseboat docked on Petite Lake, the smallest of the Chain O’Lakes. Guests enjoy free access to a beach, a rooftop deck, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, water volleyball, fishing piers, private fire pits, grills and more. Antique shops and waterfront restaurants are nearby, and forest preserves and Chain O’Lakes State Park offer abundant hiking. “An old-school getaway for everyone,” the site promises sand-dusted feet, bonfires and lake views.

Each destination captures fall’s magic in its own way — whether you want to fall asleep to crackling firelight, fall asleep listening to lapping waves, or simply fall into rest after a harvest-colored hike.