Find your perfect brew at Pints by the Pond in Batavia Sept. 20

Pints by the Pond returns to Batavia on Sept. 20 with 16 beer vendors. (Rich Chapman)

Batavia Park District’s Pints by the Pond craft beer festival returns to the Peg Bond Center on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The festive event will include craft beer samples and food from local vendors.

Now in its fourth year, Pints by the Pond has become a beloved event because attendees love discovering new beers and learning about the brewing process, Nathaniel Jarosz, event chair, said in a news release from the Batavia Park District.

“We are excited to have our returning vendors at Pints by the Pond, plus new vendors. Each year, our attendees discover a new favorite brew,” Jarosz said in the release.

Sixteen local breweries will participate in the event. Returning this year are Around the Bend Brewery, Art History Brewing, Brother Chimp Brewing, Bubblehouse Brewing, Energy City Brewing, Foxes Den Meadery, Golden Fox Brewing, Grainology Brewstillery, Obscurity Brewing, Penrose Brewing, Skeleton Key, Stockholm’s Brewery and Study Shelter Brewing. New breweries this year are Alter Brewing, Foreign Exchange Brewing and Short’s Brewing.

Returning brewer Michael Oleson from Stockholm’s Brewery in Geneva is excited to come back for another year.

“It gives us the opportunity to introduce Stockholm’s Brewery to people who have heard of us, but have not stopped in yet,” he said in the news release.

General admission tickets include a commemorative tasting glass and 20 3-ounce beer samples. VIP tickets also include a 1 p.m. entry. Designated driver tickets are also available.

“Many of our breweries give out a special beer pour for those who have the VIP tickets,” Jarosz said in the release. “Last year Obscurity Brewing brought Zombie Puppet and Crazy Soul for the VIP hour. Penrose Brewing brought Cider Donut Selz-UP and Skeleton Key Brewery had Shared Hope,” he added. These pours were a big hit with VIP ticket holders who enjoyed sampling exclusive offerings.

Attendees may bring portable chairs and blankets. Food will be available for purchase from Fernando’s Street Kitchen and Teddy D’s Gourmet Grill.

Each year this event, which is for adults 21 and over only, sells out quickly. Purchase tickets at bataviaparks.org.