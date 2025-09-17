Vintage Illinois Festival returns to Utica for a weekend of wine tasting, music and food

A display of wine bottles and grapes welcome visitors at the Illinois Vintage Wine Fest in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Uncork a weekend of wine exploration at the third annual Vintage Illinois Festival Sept. 20-21 in Utica.

Known as the state’s largest wine festival, the two-day event will transform Carey Memorial Park into a haven for wine lovers, foodies and music enthusiasts.

This year’s festival will feature more than 20 Illinois wineries, offering a diverse selection of wines for tasting and purchase. Participating wineries include August Hill Winery, Fox Creek Vineyards, Sable Creek Winery, Unpossible Mead, Wild Blossom Winery and many more.

In addition to the extensive wine selection, attendees can enjoy live music, browse wares from local vendors and sample food from Philly Factory and Mickey’s Massive Burrito food trucks.

Saturday performers include Chad Link, Dan Hubbard, Six Mile Grove and Aaron Kelly Trio. Sunday performers include Jaik Willis, Goldpine and Miles Nielsen with Kelly Steward.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

General admission weekend passes are $45 and include eight tasting tickets, which can be redeemed for 1-ounce samples at any event wine vendor, and a souvenir glass. Additional tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the event. All ticket holders must be 21 or older and show valid ID at check-in.

VIP weekend passes are $65 and include 12 1-ounce tasting tickets, a souvenir glass and a six-bottle wine tote. VIP guests will get early admission to the festival.

For more information, visit vintageillinois.com.