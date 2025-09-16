Sauk Valley’s favorite place for a burger for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is Thursday, Sept. 18!

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for a Burger.

Favorite: Shamrock Pub, 1401 Chicago Ave., Dixon

Shamrock Pub has long been known for their burgers, which are never frozen, hand-pattied and made from scratch. Some of the mouthwatering burgers on the menu include the Mushroom Burger, Olive Burger, Shamrock Burger, Sham Mac Burger, Breakfast Burger and more. Additional popular menu items include hand-battered chicken strips, wings, tacos, fried chicken, smoked prime rib and more. For more information, visit Shamrock Pub on Facebook or shamrockpubdixonil.com.

One of the Favorites: Lisa’s Brick House and Bar & Grill, 216 Locust St., Sterling

Lisa’s Brick House is a neighborhood pub, known for having outstanding burgers. Try the House Burger, or the specialty burger of the month. The September Burger of the Month is the delicious pizza burger, with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of veggies. Additional menu items include wings, sliders, chicken strips, ribeye steak, cheese curds, onion rings and more. Lisa’s also has video gaming and live music on select nights. For more information, visit Lisa’s on Facebook.

One of the Favorites: Culver’s, with Sauk Valley locations in Rock Falls and Dixon. For more information or to find additional locations, visit culvers.com