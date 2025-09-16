Pick your own berries at Choo Choo Farms in the Illinois Valley

This sign marks the entrance to Choo Choo Farms off of Route 178 near Oglesby. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

It’s easy to get lost, if only for a moment, at Choo Choo Farms.

The pick-your-own aronia berry field that neighbors Matthiessen State Park boasts more than 2,000 bushes, some reaching 6 to 7 feet tall and spanning across 37 lanes.

Getting lost among the bushes is welcome by most visitors.

“We’ve had groups of ladies out here, they’re in their 50s or older, and they’re having a small get-together,” said the farm’s co-owner Steven Bakken. “You’ll start to hear them laughing out here, because they’re like, ‘Where are you at? I lost you.’”

Aronia berries, also known as chokeberries, are part of the rose family. The berries, which have a tangy but rich wildberry flavor, are added to smoothies, oatmeal and yogurt; baked into muffins, scones, cookies and breads; made into jams, jellies, syrups and sauces; and used to create homemade wines, ciders and meads. They are coveted not only for their flavor, but also their health benefits. High in Vitamin K, aronia berries are packed with antioxidants, naturally low in sugar and can support digestion and reduce inflammation, among other qualities.

Aronia berries are almost ripe and ready to pick Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Choo Choo Farms in rural Oglesby. Similar to elderberries, aronia berries are native to Illinois and have a tart, earthy flavor. Visitors to the farm can pick their own aronia berries when they ripen, usually from late July to early October. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Bakken said most consumers are familiar with blueberries, strawberries and raspberries – the kinds found in the produce section of a supermarket – but decades ago, the aronia berry, along with elderberries and mulberries, were more commonly used in the kitchen.

Recently, there’s been a trend to revive some of the lesser known berries native to the region. Bakken’s three-acre field has attracted regular visitors from Chicagoland as winemakers and nostalgic bakers alike get the experience of picking the ripened, dark purple to black berries from the bushes. Children also love running the lanes and helping adults collect the fruit.

Pickers are provided coffee tins at $5 each to fill, and the berries are transferred to a gallon-sized bag. Two coffee tins usually fill a whole bag. For customers who want a larger quantity, they can negotiate a price with the Bakkens.

The best time to pick the berries is late July through early September, with some good berries still to be found into October.

For those looking for something already prepared, Choo Choo Farms makes their own jellies, tinctures and pressed juice with the aronia berries. The farm also sells a variety of homemade jams and jellies with elderberries and mulberries grown fresh at the farm. Several favorite medleys are the Choo Choo Cherry (aronia, elderberry, cranberry, cherry), the Bakken Berry Blend (aronia, elderberry, mulberry), the aronia berry with apples and the firecracker pepper jelly.

The farm’s co-owner Kylie Bakken bakes sourdough breads (sold by the half and full loaf) and sourdough cookies.

Kylie Bakken, a co-owner of Choo Choo Farms in rural Oglesby, picks aronia berries Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to make her specialty jam. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Along with being available for pickup at the farm or for shipping, the products are sold at local farm markets and vendor shows like Ottawa’s Third Friday.

“Ever since I’ve tried the sourdough cookies, I can’t go back,” Steven said of his wife’s homemade creation. “They have a fresher and more dynamic flavor. I encourage anyone to try them.”

The Bakkens refer to the farm as a labor of love. Steven, who works a full-time job at SABIC in Ottawa, said the berry field alone takes about 37 hours of weed whacking to clear the lanes for pickers. Almost all of the ingredients used in their products are from the farm, including fresh eggs and honey, which also are available for purchase.

“When we go to vendor shows, we can’t hold onto our bread loafs. We’re usually [sold] out by the third hour,” Steven said.

Steven describes the farm as a serene, rural paradise. Along Route 178, just south of Matthiessen State Park, a driveway with a row of mulberry bushes leads visitors to the Bakkens’ home. That same pathway also leads travelers to the former Brightwood Inn. Once a popular bed and breakfast, the three-story house now is a living quarters.

During prime picking season, the farm at 2405 N. Route 178 is open from 8 a.m. to about 7 p.m. or near sunset. The Bakkens recommend allotting about 30 to 60 minutes, or just enough time to get lost in the rows of bushes.

“It’s a lot of fun when you’re walking down the rows, because they just engulf you on both sides,” Steven said. “You kind of get lost in the zone in between and picking berries. It’s kind of fun.”

Kylie Bakken of Choo Choo Farms begins her daily chore of gathering eggs from the chicken coop. The rural Oglesby farm sells fresh eggs as well as baked goods, honey, homemade jams and jellies. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

For more information on the farm, call or text Choo Choo Farms at 815-408-1416 or visit the Facebook page.