Australian guitar virtuoso Joe Robinson to perform at Elmhurst University

Joe Robinson, a world-renowned guitar virtuoso and singer-songwriter from Australia, will perform at Elmhurst University on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Proceeds will benefit the university’s music department.

According to a news release from Elmhurst University, Robinson has performed with many of the world’s great guitar players and artists, including Phil and Tommy Emmanuel, Les Paul, Robben Ford, Paco Pena, Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin, Emmylou Harris, Kenny Rogers, Chris Stapleton, Albert Lee, Vince Gill and many others.

Robinson’s career began at the age of 13, when he won the Australian National Songwriting competition. At 17, he took home the top prize on “Australia’s Got Talent.”

By the time he turned 18, Robinson had already performed more than 1,000 concerts, and earned first place at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles. Following this impressive string of successes, he moved to Nashville, where he spent the next decade collaborating with some of the city’s best studio musicians, songwriters and producers.

In addition to his skills as a performer, Robinson is highly regarded as an educator, and has conducted workshops at leading music schools, including the Berklee College of Music and the Musicians Institute.

The Joe Robinson Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased at elmhurst.edu/Cultural.