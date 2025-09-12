Drury Lane announces the 2026-27 season featuring ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Nunsense’ and more

Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook releases its 2026-27 season, with a number of favorite show and musicals.

The season kicks off with the wedding of the season in “Father of the Bride;” holy hilarity with the Little Sisters of Hoboken in “Nunsense;” the toe-tapping tribute to a rock ’n’ roll pioneer in “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story;" for the holidays the heartwarming family classic filled with optimism in “Annie;” and the musical office rebellion in heels “9 to 5.”

Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook announced its 2026-27 season. (Image provided by Drury Lane Theatre. )

“When my grandfather first raised the curtain in 1949, he created something special: a place where families discovered the magic of live theater,” Kyle DeSantis, president of Drury Lane Theatre, said in a news release. “Today, as we embark on our 77th season, my family and I are honored to carry forward the legacy as our neighborhood’s gathering place for captivating stories, outstanding hospitality and unforgettable experiences.”

Drury Lane’s new season runs from April 8, 2026 – March 21, 2027, at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

“Father of the Bride” runs April 8 – May 31, 2026

“Nunsense” runs June 10 – Aug. 2, 2026

“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story" runs Aug. 19- Oct. 11, 2026

“Annie” runs Nov. 4, 2026-Jan. 10, 2027

“9 to 5″ runs Jan. 27-March 21, 2027

Theatre for Young Audiences “A Christmas Carol” runs Nov. 27-Dec. 26, 2026

The performance schedule for Drury Lane’s 2026-27 season is Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Before or after the show, theatergoers can indulge in delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant, featuring seasonal prix-fixe menus and an elevated atmosphere to complete their experience.

For more information, visit drurylanetheatre.com.