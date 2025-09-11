New Batavia First Pour Fridays event offers fun wine tasting to kick off the weekend

First Pour Fridays, Batavia Park District’s new monthly wine tasting series in the Sky Loft room at the newly opened Patrick J. Callahan Community Center, kicks off Friday, Sept. 12. (SPRING WINE)

Raise a glass and cheer the start of the weekend at First Pour Fridays, Batavia Park District’s new monthly wine tasting series in the Sky Loft room at the newly opened Patrick J. Callahan Community Center.

The first tasting will be on Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. First Pour Fridays will continue with tastings from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 7.

Cost is $20 if registered in advance and $25 at the door. To register in advance, visit bataviaparks.org/calendar/events/first-pour-fridays.

“This event offers a great opportunity to try new wines, make new friends and visit our newest facility,” Elisha Sharp, Batavia Park District recreation supervisor and event coordinator, said in a news release.

First Pour Fridays events feature wine, small bites and live music. On Sept. 12, the featured wines will be Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc, a New Zealand white wine and Borsao Seleccion Garnacha, a Spanish red wine. Live music will be by Rocco Loffredi on guitar and vocals. Small bites will accompany the wine.

“We hope to create an enjoyable, educational social event in which wine lovers can chat in a relaxed atmosphere and discover a new favorite wine,” Sharp said in the release.

The second-floor Sky Loft room offers panoramic views of the Batavia Riverwalk and Depot Pond through large floor-to-ceiling windows.

“It’s the perfect location to start off your weekend with the scenic views and tasting of unique wines,” Brittany Meyer, Batavia Park District director of community recreation, said in the release.

The central downtown location of the Callahan Center makes it the perfect spot to kick off weekend plans, Meyer noted, with many restaurants within walking distance.

“It can be a great occasion to try new wines and a new Batavia restaurant,” she said in the release. “It’s a great event to unwind from a busy week. We hope this new series will connect others and become a highlight to their downtown Batavia experience.”

This is a 21 and over event. Children are not allowed at the tastings.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.