Pluto Fest, Fall Food Truck Fest return to Streator on Saturday

Pluto Fest 2024 T-shirts were sold Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the annual Pluto Festival that featured a number of craft vendors in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello)

Streator’s annual Pluto Fest, which honors Streator native and astronomer Clyde Tombaugh, returns Saturday, Sept. 13 at Streator City Park. The event is happening alongside the city’s annual Fall Food Truck Festival, offering a variety of food and drinks from local and regional vendors.

Lines start to grow mid-afternoon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, for food truck favorites during the Fall Food Truck Festival at City Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Pluto Fest will feature live music, children’s activities, a petting zoo, farmers market and a homebrew tasting tent. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. Enjoy music from Ray’s Rockets, known for their wide repertoire of classic songs from the ‘50s to the ‘80s, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Soul Kings will wrap up the festival from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Food Truck Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Hickory Street, just south of City Park. The event is free to attend. Vendors include The Taco Wagon, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Brick & Ember Pizza, Hawaiian Food Truck, La Michocana, Sweet Tea’z, Stix and Noodles, Tacos Marios Chicago and more.

For more information about Pluto Fest and the Fall Food Truck Festival, visit the Facebook page.