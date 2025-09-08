Marriott Theatre unveils new favorites, beloved classics for 2026 season

“Come From Away” previews Aug. 26, opens Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 18 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre. )

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire’s 2026 season features a dynamic lineup of beloved classics and exciting new shows.

The season includes the cult favorite “Little Shop of Horrors,” the electrifying Elvis Presley bio-musical “Heartbreak Hotel,” Stephen Sondheim’s romantic masterpiece “A Little Night Music,” the uplifting true story “Come From Away” and Disney’s magical phenomenon “Frozen The Broadway Musical.”

Complementing the 2026 lineup is a vibrant Theatre for Young Audiences series, plus an exciting concert series.

The 2026 season opens with the long-requested cult favorite “Little Shop of Horrors,” a quirky, tongue-in-cheek comedy packed with sci-fi charm and unforgettable songs. “Little Shop of Horrors” previews Jan. 21, opens Jan. 28 and runs through March 15.

Next up, for the first time on the Marriott stage, comes “Heartbreak Hotel,” the official Elvis Presley bio-musical that takes a closer look at the rock star and incomparable icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. Featuring over 40 hits including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Love Me Tender,” this musical journey explores the highs, the lows and the treasured music that made “The King” a legend. Heartbreak Hotel previews April 8, opens April 15 and runs through May 31.

Summer brings wit and romance in “A Little Night Music.” Set in 1900 Sweden, Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning masterpiece explores the tangled web of affairs surrounding actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her. With heartbreak, humor and the haunting song “Send in the Clowns,” this musical is a celebration of love and second chances. “A Little Night Music” previews June 17, opens June 24 and runs through Aug. 9.

Next fall, Marriott Theatre presents the hit musical “Come From Away,” which is based on the true story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed thousands of stranded travelers on Sept. 11, 2001. This uplifting musical celebrates the power of kindness, community and music in the face of tragedy. “Come From Away” previews Aug. 26, opens Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 18.

The 2026 season closes with the epic Disney phenomenon “Frozen The Broadway Musical,” based on the Academy Award-winning film. The musical features beloved songs like “Let It Go,” “Love is an Open Door” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” plus new music written for the stage. A magical tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and true love, ”Frozen" previews Nov. 4, opens Nov. 11 and runs through Jan. 3.

The magic continues at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, which will bring family favorites to life in 2026. The season kicks off with the whimsical wonder of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” running Feb. 13 through March 29. Summer brings “A Year with Frog and Toad,” from July 10 through Aug. 9. Rounding out the year is “The SpongeBob Musical,” running Nov. 20 through Jan. 3.

Concert Series highlights include “Feelin’ Groovy: Michael Mahler Sings Paul Simon” March 16-17, “Let’s Hang On: A Rock n’ Soul Party” June 1-2, “Friends in Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks” Sept. 14-15 and “A Motown Christmas Celebration with Chester Gregory” Dec. 14-15.

Subscriptions for the 2026 season, as well as single tickets for all upcoming shows and concerts, are available Sept. 15. For more information on Marriott Theatre, visit MarriottTheatre.com.

