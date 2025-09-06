Batavia’s Water Street Studios to host anniversary reception Sept. 12

Water Street Studios in Batavia is celebrating their 16th anniversary with a reception on Friday, Sept. 12 from 6- 9 p.m. in the Dempsey Family and Kane County Magazine Galleries. (Photo provided by Water Street Studios. )

Water Street Studios in Batavia is celebrating their 16th anniversary with a reception on Friday, Sept. 12 from 6- 9 p.m. in the Dempsey Family and Kane County Magazine galleries.

Each year the studio celebrates by adorning the walls of the gallery with the works of annual members, resident artists, instructors, clay makers and artist collective.

This anniversary show is the largest group show of 2025. New this year, prints and small works by exhibiting artists will also be available for sale.

The exhibit will be on display at Water Street studios until Oct. 4.

Also happening at the opening:

• Opening reception for “Birding Through Art” by Maria Ananieva in the Second Floor Gallery

• Ceramics Pop-up Sale in the Clay Lab featuring a wide variety of pottery made by clay makers

• School of Art Demos by instructors Kayla Coulter and Kate McSpadden

• Art supply and local goods raffle baskets

• Cash bar with beer, wine and specialty cocktails

• Food truck

To round out the Second Friday festivities, Kiss the Sky will be hosting live music and a live painter, and Grainology will be celebrating with a food truck and night cap karaoke.

For more information about Water Street Studios, art exhibitions and openings, visit waterstreetstudios.org/events.