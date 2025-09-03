Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Homestead Festival in Princeton, Music in the Park in Ottawa and more!

Princeton cheerleaders walk down Main Street during the Homestead Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local News )

  1. Homestead Festival (Princeton): This beloved community festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 4 to Sunday, Sept. 7. The four-day event is full of tradition and community spirit, with events happening all over town. Visit homesteadfestival.com for more information.
  2. Sainte Genevieve Riverboat Cruises (Ottawa): Operating Thursdays through Sundays starting Sept. 4, enjoy scenic river tours aboard a historic sternwheeler—complete with dining, optional live music and beautiful views. A variety of different cruises are available, from sunset cruises, lunch cruises and more. Visit stegenriverboat.com for more information.
  3. Music in the Park (Ottawa): The Sumthins will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at Washington Square Park. Feel the rhythm under the stars with a lively performance by The Sumthins at the Music in the Park series. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, enjoy live tunes and food from local vendors. Click here for more information.
  4. “September’s Bounty” Edible Wild Plants Class (Utica): On Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m., the Starved Rock Visitor Center will host a class on identifying, harvesting and preparing wild plants. Online registration is required. Click here for more information.
  5. “La Salle County and the Civil War” at the La Salle County Historical Society (Utica): On Friday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m., Professor Dennis Doyle will give a program on the Civil War regiments from La Salle County. Visit lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
