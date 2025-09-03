5 Things to Do: Homestead Festival in Princeton, Music in the Park in Ottawa and more!

- Homestead Festival (Princeton): This beloved community festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 4 to Sunday, Sept. 7. The four-day event is full of tradition and community spirit, with events happening all over town. Visit homesteadfestival.com for more information.
- Sainte Genevieve Riverboat Cruises (Ottawa): Operating Thursdays through Sundays starting Sept. 4, enjoy scenic river tours aboard a historic sternwheeler—complete with dining, optional live music and beautiful views. A variety of different cruises are available, from sunset cruises, lunch cruises and more. Visit stegenriverboat.com for more information.
- Music in the Park (Ottawa): The Sumthins will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at Washington Square Park. Feel the rhythm under the stars with a lively performance by The Sumthins at the Music in the Park series. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, enjoy live tunes and food from local vendors. Click here for more information.
- “September’s Bounty” Edible Wild Plants Class (Utica): On Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m., the Starved Rock Visitor Center will host a class on identifying, harvesting and preparing wild plants. Online registration is required. Click here for more information.
- “La Salle County and the Civil War” at the La Salle County Historical Society (Utica): On Friday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m., Professor Dennis Doyle will give a program on the Civil War regiments from La Salle County. Visit lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
The Scene