5 Things to Do: Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival, DuPage Comic Con and more this weekend!

- Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival (Downers Grove): The 48th annual festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7 in downtown Downers Grove. The event features juried art, live music and family-friendly activities. Click here for more information.
- DuPage Comic Con (Wheaton): The fall comic convention returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes over 150 vendors, artists and a cosplay contest. Click here for more information.
- Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): The train show will be held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Naperville Food Truck Festival: Taco & Margarita Takeover (Naperville): On Saturday, Sept. 6, the Naper Settlement will host a fiesta with a variety of food trucks serving tacos and margaritas. Click here for tickets and more information.
- “The PettyBreakers with Second Hand News” (Wheaton): On Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will perform at Memorial Park in Wheaton. “Always, Adele with Nicki Neal” will perform Saturday, Sept. 6. Click here for more information.
The Scene