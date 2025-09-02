Horror Film Series returns to Egyptian Theatre this fall

The historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb is bringing back its highly anticipated Horror Film Series, bringing spine-tingling thrills and classic chills to the largest movie screen this fall.

This year’s lineup offers a mix of groundbreaking classics, cult favorites and modern horror staples—perfect for fans of every era of the genre, according to a news release from the theatre.

Audiences can experience these films as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen inside the Egyptian Theatre, a venue known for its unique atmosphere that only heightens the suspense.

2025 Horror Film Series Schedule:

Sept. 30 – Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Oct. 7 – The Monster Squad (1987)

Oct. 14 – The Lost Boys (1987)

Oct. 21 – Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Oct. 29 – Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Tickets are available now at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1215.