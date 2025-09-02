Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Horror Film Series returns to Egyptian Theatre this fall

Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network

The historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb is bringing back its highly anticipated Horror Film Series, bringing spine-tingling thrills and classic chills to the largest movie screen this fall.

This year’s lineup offers a mix of groundbreaking classics, cult favorites and modern horror staples—perfect for fans of every era of the genre, according to a news release from the theatre.

Audiences can experience these films as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen inside the Egyptian Theatre, a venue known for its unique atmosphere that only heightens the suspense.

2025 Horror Film Series Schedule:

Sept. 30 – Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Oct. 7 – The Monster Squad (1987)

Oct. 14 – The Lost Boys (1987)

Oct. 21 – Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Oct. 29 – Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Tickets are available now at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1215.

EntertainmentThe SceneEgyptian TheatreDeKalb County Front HeadlinesThe Scene Front HeadlinesThe Scene - DeKalb County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois