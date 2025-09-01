Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival set for Sept. 6-7

A crowd of art lovers fill Main Street at the Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival in this Shaw Local file photo. Jon Cunningham for Shaw Media (Jon Cunningham)

The streets of downtown Downers Grove will transform into an outdoor gallery as the 48th annual Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival returns Sept. 6-7.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

This event showcases the works of more than 50 juried artists in a wide range of mediums, from painting and photography to sculpture, jewelry, fiber, ceramics, furniture, glass and more.

The event will also feature live music from John Crean, Keithen Banks, Scott Allen and Briley on Saturday. Sunday’s performers are Luca Ruiz (Annemarie Ruiz), Tony Cortina and Lee Murdock.

Bring the kids on Saturday for games, face painting, balloons and more outside of Smiles Downers Grove from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event.