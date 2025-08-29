National bands, stellar tribute shows highlight The Dixon Historic Theatre’s fall lineup

Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre Nov. 29. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

If you can’t see iconic artists like Taylor Swift, Billy Joel or Oasis live in concert, you can certainly enjoy the next-best thing at The Dixon Historic Theatre this fall and winter.

The theatre, which reopened in March after extensive renovations, will welcome several tribute bands and artists to the stage this season, as well as musical theatre shows and movie screenings.

As far as musicals, which the theater is producing with both professional and local actors, the next one up is “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” Sept. 19-21. The national touring company of “Menopause 2 The Musical: Cruising Through the ‘Change’” will do two shows, a matinee and evening performance, on Nov. 8.

Australian-born guitarist and singer Orianthi will perform Oct. 11. She’s played with guitar icons like Steve Vai and Carlos Santana and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Orianthi played guitar for Michael Jackson, and was part of the planned “This is It” tour.

Buckcherry will rock The Dixon stage on Sunday, Oct. 19. Buckcherry is a hard rock band from California, best known for their hit single “Sorry.”

Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform on Nov. 29.

A variety of tribute acts will pay homage to iconic artists like Steely Dan on Sept. 13, Led Zeppelin on Sept. 26, Fleetwood Mac on Oct. 4, Oasis on Oct. 18, Stevie Ray Vaughn on Nov. 9, Taylor Swift on Dec. 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday) and Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 27.

Bring the family to enjoy movie nights, featuring iconic films like “Psycho,” “Friday the 13th,” and many more Halloween-themed scary and not-so-scary films throughout October, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a shadow cast Oct. 24.

For more information and a full lineup of events, or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.