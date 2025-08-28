5 Things to Do: Yorkville Hometown Days Festival this weekend in Kendall County

- Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: The festival runs from Friday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Aug. 31 at Beecher Park. It features a variety of live music, a carnival, a baby contest, a car show and an “Ultimate Air Dogs” competition.
- Apple Picking at Woody’s Orchard (Plano): Kick off the fall season by visiting this orchard, which offers apple picking, a grain train ride,and apple cider donuts. Visit woodysorchard.com for operating hours and more information.
- Live Music at Fox Valley Winery: Brian Kleidon takes the stage at the Oswego winery Aug. 30 with his rock and blues show. Enjoy early blues music, classic rock and modern rock. Visit foxvalleywinery.com for more information.
- Sandwich Fair (Sandwich): The Sandwich Fair begins on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 7. It is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois and features a carnival, live music and truck pulls.
- Battles of the Lukes & Wasted on Wallen: On Saturday, Sept. 6, Venue 1012 in Oswego will host Battle of the Lukes & Wasted on Wallen, a tribute to Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. Gates open at 4 p.m. Visit venue1012.com/events.
The Scene