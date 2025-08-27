Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival this weekend in Geneva

The 49th Annual Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival returns to Wheeler Park in Geneva Sunday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 1. (Photo provided by the Fox Valley Folklore Society. )

The 49th Annual Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival returns to Wheeler Park in Geneva Sunday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 1.

The festival presents music and storytelling performances on six stages which run continuously throughout both days, offering mini-concerts, in-the-round groupings of performers and teaching workshops.

The 49th Annual Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival returns to Wheeler Park in Geneva Sunday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 1. (Photo provided by the Fox Valley Folklore Society. )

Bring the whole family as the Kids’ Zone will keep the young ones entertained.

Experience a wide range of dance, storytelling and music activities including hands-on teaching workshops and open jams, as well as music styles for all ages to enjoy including traditional folk, singer-songwriters, old-time, blues and more, according to a news release.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with a Community Barn Dance on Sunday at 6 p.m. followed by Spine-Tingling Tales from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Arts exhibitors and food trucks will be on hand during the festival.

National music artists who will be appearing both days include Bobcat Opossum, Annie and Rod Capps, Curtis and Loretta, Katie Dahl, John Gorka, Joe Gorka, Tim Grimm with Sergio Webb, Anne Harris, Joe Jencks, Joel Mabus, Kate MacLeod, Deidre McCalla, Bill Robinson, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker and Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole, with featured storyteller Jennifer Munro.

Chris Walz and storyteller Susan Stone will be appearing Sunday only, and storyteller Jasmin Cardenas will be appearing on Monday only.

Several of the featured performers will be appearing on the Fox Valley Stages for the first time: Chicago-based fiddle player and singer-songwriter, Anne Harris, brings old time, traditional and blues influences into her vibrant and engaging lyrics, and melodies.

Bobcat Opossum, Sean Hoffman and Ellen Coplin, bring vocal harmonies to songs and a blend of classical, folk, blue- grass, and Irish to their original tunes.

Returning favorites include Jennifer Munro who presents rollicking tales with diverse and richly embodied characters, and multi-instrumentalist Joel Mabus who brings a wide range of traditional ballads, witty songs, and a soulful expression of values in a troubled world.

Deidre McCalla will perform a pre-festival concert on Friday, Aug. 29 and Bobcat Opossum will present a singing and playing in harmony workshop on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Two Way Street Coffeehouse in Downers Grove. Visit twowaystreet.org for more information.

Festival information and additional performer information is available at the Fox Valley Folklore Society’s website, FVFS.org.