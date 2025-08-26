Yorkville Hometown Days includes Taylor Swift Night, Adult Date Night and much more fun

A couple carnival riders take a selfie, while swinging around on an amusement ride at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Summer may be winding down, but Yorkville is gearing up for the annual Hometown Days Festival Thursday through Sunday at Beecher Park.

This multi-day event is a celebration of community spirit, complete with a carnival full of thrilling rides, a stage packed with live music, delicious food and small-town charm.

Activities include the Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, baby contest, bags tournament, Pride and Joy Car Show, beer tasting and more.

Yorkville Hometown Days Car owners and fans checkout all the cars on display at the Dempsey Pride & Joy Car Show at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Friday is “Eras Night: A Total Taylor Takeover,” featuring Swift Hits Jackpot Music Challenge at 5 p.m., followed by Taylor Swift trivia at 6 p.m., Sip It Off cocktail tasting from 5-7 p.m. and Eras Tour activities and photo ops from 5-9 p.m. The evening includes a performance from Taylor Swift tribute act “Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Experience” from 7:30-9 p.m.

Adult Date Night is from 4-10 p.m. Saturday. Activities include Brews & BBQ, bar games and more.

Yorkville Hometown Days Dad Blake Carpenter of Montgomery lifts his daughter 3-year-old Shawna, to get the unlimited ride wristband at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Live entertainment

Thursday: Yorkville Big Band 5-7 p.m.

Friday: iPop 5-6:30 p.m., “Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Experience” 7:30-9 p.m.

Saturday: The Divas noon-2 p.m., Birdchild 3-6 p.m. and All American Throwbacks 7-10 p.m.

Sunday: Beatles tribute American English 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7th Heaven 2-4 p.m., The Chicago Experience 5-7 p.m. and Hi Infidelity 8-10 p.m.

Yorkville Hometown Days A large crowd enjoys the Beatles cover band American English on the main stage at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Festival admission is free. Visit www.yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival for a complete lineup of events and more information about the festival.

Beecher Park is located at 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.