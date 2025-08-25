The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute to bring Beatles back to life at Rialto Square Theatre

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute performs at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, Oct. 5. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Experience Beatlemania as The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute performs at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, Oct. 5.

“The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute” brings uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles’ classics from John, Paul, George, and Ringo, according to a news release from the theatre.

This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, with performances in Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. With “The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute” on stage, audiences will hear live performances of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude” and many more.

Tickets start at $32.50 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.