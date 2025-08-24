World Ballet Company to present ‘The Great Gatsby’ at Rialto Square Theatre

World Ballet Company will present “The Great Gatsby” Saturday, Oct. 4 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

According to a news release, World Ballet Company is one of the country’s leading touring ballet companies.

The company’s premiere of “The Great Gatsby” is a Broadway-style take on the iconic story. It will tour to more than 140 cities across the United States throughout the year.

“World Ballet Company prides itself on making ballet accessible and producing Broadway-style ballets. This year, we’re doing that with one of the most important stories of the 20th-century literature classic,” producer Gulya Hartwick said in the news release. “From ballet-lovers to the ballet-curious, we welcome audiences in Joliet to experience this incredible production firsthand with some of the best dancers on stage today.”

The dazzling new show adapts the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of ill-fated love and the American Dream to ballet form, taking audiences back in time to the lavish decadence of the Roaring Twenties.

According to audience surveys, more than 60% of World Ballet Company audiences experience ballet for the first time with these productions, which is crucial to the company’s mission, the release stated.

“We created the World Ballet Company because we believe there are audiences for ballet in cities across the country,” Gorskaya said in the release. “We are thrilled that audiences have responded so enthusiastically to the chance to see ballet in their hometown theaters.”

The company is composed of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries. The family-friendly productions feature timeless scores, rich storytelling, vivid hand-painted sets and stunning hand-crafted costumes. To date, World Ballet Company has travelled to more than 280 cities, reaching an audience of more than 500,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

The Great Gatsby Ballet will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Rialto Square Theatre, located at 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. For additional details about World Ballet Company, visit worldballetcompany.com.

Ticket prices start at $55 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.