Richardson Adventure Farm travels back to 1985 with new corn maze

This fall's Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze takes hikers through trails depicting Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the time-traveling DeLorean featured in "Back to the Future," which debuted 40 years ago. (Photo by George Richardson. )

If you know what 88 mph in a flux capacitor-equipped DeLorean brings, you are going to love this year’s “World’s Largest” Corn Maze at Richardson Adventure Farm in the northern McHenry County town of Spring Grove.

The corn maze is open Sept. 6-Oct. 26.

The chance to gather friends for a hike through the "World's Largest" Corn Maze starts Saturday, Sept. 6, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. (Photo by Tom Funk )

It’s a celebration of the 40th anniversary of “Back to the Future,” of course, with depictions of a guitar-wielding and a hover-board riding Marty McFly, the legendary time-traveling DeLorean complete with fire-topped tire tracks, a lightning-struck clock tower and a Doc Brown portrait all mapped out in 28 acres of corn, according to a news release.

“We always have a tremendous time selecting our maze design,” said George Richardson, who operates the farm along with his wife, Wendy and several other family members. “When we realized that this summer marked the 40th anniversary of this iconic film, well ... who didn’t love it?”

While the MazePlay creation and its 10.4 miles of trail are a big draw, there are many additional reasons to visit the adventure farm. Check out the sunflower fields (typically open throughout September; included with admission), the carousel, train rides, Zorbing, pedal karts, giant jumping pillows, food trucks, a craft-beer serving Barrel House featuring 9th Hour Brewing Co. drafts, a wine bar, 50-foot-tall observation tower overlooking the maze, giant slides, a zip line, gift shop, fresh, cinnamon donuts, pumpkins and fall décor — and the always entertaining pig races that occur every couple of hours.

“We do have so much fun,” said Wendy Richardson of emceeing the pig races with her husband, George.

A sunlit crowd enjoys a pig race at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, home of the "World's Largest" Corn Maze. The farm opens for fall fun Saturday, Sept. 6. (Photo by Tom Funk )

“We use miniature, pot-bellied pigs,” George Richardson added. “They’re great to work with. Like regular pigs, they’re smart animals, easy to train and they have a nice disposition. And by the end of October, they aren’t pushing 100 pounds while stepping on our toes.”

New amenities this year include the addition of gelato to the Dairy Depot, with flavors like Sea Salt Caramello, Eli’s Strawberry Cheesecake, Frutti di Bosco and Cookies ’n’ Cream, plus a new soft-serve machine that will add chocolate to the formerly vanilla-only option.

A koi pond with a unique feature — the front-end of a rustic, 1967 Ford F250 with water spilling from its grill — has been built just east of the train station.

And a low ropes course also is new at the farm.

“This year we’re expanding our offerings for climbing adventures and family fun to include a 12-station activity pod,” Ryan Richardson said of the course.

George and Wendy Richardson added that an extra draw this year will be an adjacent haunted trail with a midway operated by Jason Wright and his son, Tristan, with their own parking area and corn trails near the Richardson Tulip Fields. While the entry off English Prairie Road will be the same, admission to the American Nightmare Scream Park will be separate.

“It’s the only haunted corn trail in the Midwest,” George Richardson said. “We think it’s going to be an exceptional haunt.”

The Richardson Adventure Farm will be open Fridays through Sundays starting Saturday, Sept. 6, with Thursdays added in October.

September hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

October hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and same as September for Saturdays and Sundays.

Maze ’til Midnight will be Saturday, Oct. 4. The adventure farm also will be open on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, tickets and pricing, visit richardsonfarm.com.