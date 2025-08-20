Elgin Symphony Orchestra single tickets on sale for 76th season

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s 76th Season Classics Series, opens the weekend of Oct. 11–12, 2025. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra)

Single tickets are on sale for the award-winning Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s 76th Season Classics Series, opening the weekend of Oct. 11–12 with a vibrant program featuring Carlos Simon’s “Motherboxx Connection,” Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 and George Gershwin’s jazz-infused Concerto in F with guest pianist Orion Weiss.

Tickets start at just $20, with $10 student pricing and free tickets for youth 17 and under with a paying adult.

Led by Music Director Chad Goodman, the 76th Season offers a rich blend of orchestral favorites and thrilling new works, according to a news release from ESO.

The season includes iconic pieces such as Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony, and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” alongside powerful contemporary voices like Valerie Coleman, Quinn Mason and Angélica Negrón.

The ESO continues its tradition of showcasing extraordinary soloists, including violinist Geneva Lewis performing Barber’s Violin Concerto, cellist Oliver Herbert featured in Schumann’s Cello Concerto and hornist Greg Flint appearing in Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4.

In March 2026, the ESO joins forces with the Elgin Master Chorale for a dramatic and soul-stirring program featuring Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem,” Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” and hand-picked selections from Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt.”

Pre-Concert Talks with ESO Music Director Chad Goodman take place one hour prior to each Classics performance and are free for ticket holders. All Classics Series performances are held at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way in Elgin.

In addition to the six-concert Classics Series, a special Día de los Muertos concert is set for Oct. 30, Vocalist José Carlos Díaz and Elgin’s own BFH once again join the ESO in this unique collaboration commemorating the Day of the Dead.

The ESO’s popular Holiday Spectacular concerts return on Dec. 13 and 14, featuring festive favorites, seasonal surprises, and performances by the Elgin Master Chorale and Integrity School of Dance.

Single tickets for all events are available at elginsymphony.org or by calling the ESO Box Office at 847- 888-4000.

The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Subscriptions to the ESO’s six-concert Classics series are available now, and start at just $98 for the six-concert series.