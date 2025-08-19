Kuipers Family Farm Sunflower Fest, whiskey tasting event this fall

A family walks in a sunflower field in search of a good spot for a photo at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. (Mary Beth)

Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park is preparing for its highly anticipated fall season with several upcoming events.

Capture the perfect picture at the Sunflower Festival, a vibrant celebration of the last blooms of summer. The farm is also kicking off its Fall into Fridays series with a whiskey tasting event.

Sunflower Festival

The final blooms of summer are here, and the fields are bursting with gorgeous sunflowers. The festival runs from Aug. 23-Sept. 14. Stroll through the 8 acres of sunflowers, zinnias and marigolds, snapping photos among the gorgeous blooms. One sunflower bloom or three zinnia blooms are include in the admission price. More blooms are available to take home for an additional price. While there, browse the Orchard Shop for unique gifts and freshly-baked bakery items.

Beyond the Barrel

Whiskey Acres Distilling will offer whiskey tastings at the farm Friday, Aug. 29. Sessions are available at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and are for adults 21 and over. The $25 ticket price includes a welcome drink, whiskey tastings, light appetizers and discussions with Whiskey Acres staff members.

For more information about these events, or to purchase tickets, visit kuipersfamilyfarm.com.