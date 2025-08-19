170th Bureau County Fair returns with concerts, quilt tributes, free admission Sunday

The sun sets over the 169th Bureau County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 in Princeton. This year’s fair runs Aug. 20-24 and features concerts, livestock shows, a tractor pull, demolition derby and more.

The Bureau County Fair, Illinois’ longest running fair, returns to the fairgrounds at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton from Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 20–24.

Celebrating its 170th year this week, the county fair has withstood the test of time.

“The Bureau County Fair has been going strong since 1855,” Executive Secretary of the Fair Board Kathy Bauer said. “The only times it’s ever been paused were during the Civil War and the COVID-19 pandemic - I think that shows just how much of a tradition it is for this community.”

This year’s fair will feature plenty to see and do, from livestock shows and exhibits to live entertainment. The main headliner is country star Trace Adkins, with special guest Brushville, taking the stage Thursday night.

A truck and tractor pull is set for Friday, the demolition derby returns Saturday, and the band 303 will close things out with a Sunday afternoon concert.

Bauer shared a highlight for Wednesday evening - the fair’s annual Veterans Program inside the Fine Arts Building.

“They’ll hang quilts of valor from the rafters,” she said. “As veterans receive their quilts, you’ll see the others fluttering in the breeze.”

“It’s really beautiful and emotional - we’ve done it for about four or five years now.”

Bauer also highlighted that this year the fair will offer free admission on Sunday, Aug. 24, thanks to sponsorship from Princeton Auto Group. Fairgoers can enjoy tractor shows, horse and livestock exhibitions and more without paying the gate fee.

“We’re calling it Sunday fun day,” Bauer said. “Hopefully, we see a great turnout to finish the fair.”

Speaking for the fair’s organizers, Bauer said planning for the fair begins over a year in advance, especially for booking entertainment.

“Getting artists routed and locking in someone popular - like Trace Adkins, who last performed here 20 years ago - takes careful timing,” she said.

She and her colleagues also work year-round with livestock exhibitors while getting arts and photography participants on board.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the main exhibit halls opening around 3 p.m.

Concerts and grandstand events are ticketed; fair admission is required except on Sunday, which is free.

Daily admission to the fair is $7 for ages 10 and older, while children 9 and younger get in free. Wednesday offers admission by the carload for $15, with veterans admitted free, and Thursday is Senior Citizens’ Day with $3 entry for those 62 and older.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $30, available each day of the fair during designated hours.

Special event tickets vary: Trace Adkins with Brushville ranges from $35 to $60 depending on seating, the Friday night tractor pull is $15 for adults, the Saturday demolition derby is $20 for general admission, and Sunday’s 303 Band concert is $5.

Children’s discounts are available for each event.

“There’s something for every person and family to enjoy and make memories together,” Bauer said.

For more information, visit the fair’s website.