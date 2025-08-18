Zac Brown Band tribute experience brings southern rock to life at Raue Center

Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience will perform Sept. 12 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Experience the magic of one of America’s favorite country music groups as “Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience” takes the stage of Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

This remarkable tribute show will captivate audiences with an authentic re-creation of the Zac Brown Band’s exhilarating live performances, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The Zac Brown Band’s music, known for its unique blend of Southern rock, bluegrass, reggae and country-pop, has left an indelible mark on the music landscape. With hit songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep” and “Colder Weather,” the music resonates with audiences far and wide.

“Homegrown” is set to highlight the band’s renowned harmonies, high-energy performances and unparalleled musicianship, immersing attendees in the rich storytelling and creativity that the Zac Brown Band is celebrated for. Whether it’s a soulful ballad or an upbeat anthem, this tribute experience promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of music that celebrates life, love and the American spirit.

Tickets start at $43 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake