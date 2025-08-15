Classic Seger: Travelin’ Man coming to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

Classic Seger is bringing the legendary sounds of Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 as part of the band’s Travelin’ Man 2025 World Tour. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre.)

Thrilling audiences across the globe, Classic Seger brings the energy, excitement and raw power of a vintage Bob Seger concert to the stage, according to a news release from the theatre.

Performing masterful renditions of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s Greatest Hits, featuring songs like “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Against the Wind,” “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Hollywood Nights,” along with deep cuts that will satisfy the most die-hard Seger fan, the release stated.

For more information about the band, visit their Facebook page or classicseger.com.

Ticket prices start at $41.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.