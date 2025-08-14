Color Me Badd, Rob Base & Young MC headline DeKalb’s Corn Fest Aug. 23

Color Me Badd, Rob Base and Young MC will headline the Sound Stage at Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb Aug. 23. (Image provided. )

Go back to the ‘90s at this year’s Corn Fest when Color Me Badd, Rob Base and Young MC take the Sound Stage for the “I Love the 90s” show Saturday, Aug. 23 in downtown DeKalb.

Groove to the smooth R&B harmonies of Color Me Badd, known for their hits “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “All 4 Love” and “I Adore Mi Amor.”

Then get ready to bust out your best moves to the classic hip-hop beats of Rob Base with “It Takes Two” and rap along with the legendary Young MC and his hit ”Bust a Move."

Additional performers on Saturday include Too Hype Crew, Infunktious, Interstate Nineties and Austin Hopkins.

Friday night performers include Leroy Winn, Riplock and 7th Heaven, while Taylorville, a tribute to Taylor Swift, will close out the festival with a performance at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24.

Taylorville, a Taylor Swift tribute, will perform at Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb Sunday, Aug. 24. (Photo provided by Taylorville. )

Additional Sunday performers include Mark Harrison and In the Stix Acoustic.

Admission to the Sound Stage and beer garden is $10 per day or $25 for the whole weekend.

In addition to the Sound Stage, Corn Fest will have a carnival, kids fest, craft fest, corn boil, Community Stage with performances from local groups and organizations and more.

For more information, visit cornfest.com.