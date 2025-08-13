Wine & Art Walk at Morton Arboretum Aug. 16-17

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host the Wine & Art Walk on Aug. 16-17. (John Weinstein)

Stroll the grounds of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle while sipping a glass of wine and browsing nature-themed artwork during the Wine & Art Walk on Aug. 16-17.

The Wine & Art Walk is a juried art show featuring photography, woodturning, jewelry, painting, ceramics, fused glass, fiber arts and more artworks created by artists in the Midwest and beyond, according to the arboretum’s website.

The artist booths will be located along the Meadow Lake Trail, with is a 0.6 mile path that follows the perimeter of Meadow Lake. Additional artists will be located on Tram Road behind the Children’s Garden.

Admission to the Wine & Art Walk is included with general admission tickets.

Purchase general admission in advance for Aug. 16 and 17 and save $2 per ticket when you buy online.

