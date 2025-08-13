Shaw Local

Wine & Art Walk at Morton Arboretum Aug. 16-17

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host the Wine & Art Walk on Aug. 16-17.

By Aimee Barrows

Stroll the grounds of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle while sipping a glass of wine and browsing nature-themed artwork during the Wine & Art Walk on Aug. 16-17.

The Wine & Art Walk is a juried art show featuring photography, woodturning, jewelry, painting, ceramics, fused glass, fiber arts and more artworks created by artists in the Midwest and beyond, according to the arboretum’s website.

The artist booths will be located along the Meadow Lake Trail, with is a 0.6 mile path that follows the perimeter of Meadow Lake. Additional artists will be located on Tram Road behind the Children’s Garden.

Admission to the Wine & Art Walk is included with general admission tickets.

Purchase general admission in advance for Aug. 16 and 17 and save $2 per ticket when you buy online.

Click here for more information about the Wine & Art Walk or to purchase tickets.

Visit mortonarb.org for more information about Morton Arboretum.

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.