Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling to host Blues & Brews on the Fox festival Aug. 23

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling will host Brews & Blues on the Fox Saturday, Aug. 23 in downtown St. Charles. (BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com/BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com)

Enjoy Americana rock and blues music while sipping on craft beer at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling’s new festival, Blues & Brews on the Fox, Saturday, Aug. 23.

The event will be located on Riverside Avenue between Illinois Avenue and Walnut Avenue. It kicks off at noon and will showcase a full day of live music, great food and locally crafted beverages.

Festival admission is $10 and includes a commemorative souvenir mug that can be used throughout the day.

During the festival, attendees will be able to enjoy a wide selection of beer, wine or cocktails from Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, along with offerings from other local St. Charles breweries. There will also be a variety of food available for purchase, including 4D’s BBQ food truck, and local St. Charles businesses, Duke’s Northwoods and Kimmer’s Ice Cream.

The music lineup includes local, regional and national talent. Headlining the event is blues-rock duo The Cold Stares, whose acclaimed 2012 release “A Cold Wet Night and a Howling Wind” reached the top spot on Amazon Music’s Blues Rock albums chart.

Co-Founder, President and CEO of Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, Ryan Weidner, said he is excited to bring this new event to St. Charles.

“Being right along the Fox River, this is the perfect setting for the community to come together and enjoy outstanding music, delicious food, and, of course, amazing local craft beverages,” Weidner said in a news release. “We are incredibly excited to introduce a festival of this kind to the St. Charles area.”

To find more information on Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling’s Blues & Brews on the Fox, including ticket sales and the full lineup, visit pollyannabrewing.com.