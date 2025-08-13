Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Cave Tasting Experience in Peru, Third Friday Artisan & Makers Market in Ottawa

An arch welcomed visitors Friday, July 19, 2024, to the Third Friday artisan market in downtown Ottawa.

An arch welcomed visitors Friday, July 19, 2024, to the Third Friday artisan market in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Princeton Farmers’ Market (Princeton): The farmers’ market is Saturday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Soldiers & Sailors Park. Shop for fresh, local goods. Enjoy a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  2. Ottawa’s Third Friday Artisan and Makers Market: Visit downtown Ottawa as arts, culture and live entertainment fill the streets for the Third Friday event from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  3. Cave Tasting Experience: August Hill Winery offers a “Cave Tasting Experience” on Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Peru location. Tour winery caves and enjoy six tastings. Click here for more information.
  4. Live Music on the Veranda: Starved Rock Lodge hosts live music on their veranda on select Fridays and Saturdays. On Friday, Aug. 15, you can enjoy music from Cody Calkins from 7 to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.
  5. Bureau County Fair (Princeton): The 170th annual Bureau County Fair kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and runs through the weekend. This is a classic county fair experience with a variety of events, rides, food and exhibits. Country star Trace Adkins will perform Aug. 21. Visit bureaucountyfair.com for more information.
The SceneA&EEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Illinois ValleyIllinois Valley Front Headlines