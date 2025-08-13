5 Things to Do: Cave Tasting Experience in Peru, Third Friday Artisan & Makers Market in Ottawa

- Princeton Farmers’ Market (Princeton): The farmers’ market is Saturday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Soldiers & Sailors Park. Shop for fresh, local goods. Enjoy a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Ottawa’s Third Friday Artisan and Makers Market: Visit downtown Ottawa as arts, culture and live entertainment fill the streets for the Third Friday event from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Cave Tasting Experience: August Hill Winery offers a “Cave Tasting Experience” on Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Peru location. Tour winery caves and enjoy six tastings. Click here for more information.
- Live Music on the Veranda: Starved Rock Lodge hosts live music on their veranda on select Fridays and Saturdays. On Friday, Aug. 15, you can enjoy music from Cody Calkins from 7 to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Bureau County Fair (Princeton): The 170th annual Bureau County Fair kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and runs through the weekend. This is a classic county fair experience with a variety of events, rides, food and exhibits. Country star Trace Adkins will perform Aug. 21. Visit bureaucountyfair.com for more information.
The Scene