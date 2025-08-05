5 Things to Do: Rochelle’s Fly-in Drive In show, Mt. Morris Jamboree and more this weekend

- Sterling Back-to-School Block Party: On Tuesday, Aug. 12, the Golden Warrior Back-to-School Block Party takes place from 7-10 p.m. at the Sterling Schools Foundation Alumni Center. This is a 21+ event with a $40 ticket that includes an Italian-themed dinner and a raffle entry.
- Music at the Square (Dixon): On Friday, Aug. 8, head to John Dixon Park for a free live music performance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a picnic in the park and, on some evenings, free custard from Culver’s. The band for this date is Steve Catron.
- Mt. Morris Jamboree 2025 (Mt. Morris): On Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., enjoy live music at the Mt. Morris Band Shell as part of the Jamboree series. Visit the Facebook page for more information about the evening’s performer.
- Rochelle’s Fly-In Drive-In (Rochelle): On Sunday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Rochelle Municipal Airport will host this unique air show and car show. It’s a great opportunity to see planes and classic cars. cityofrochelle.net/event/fly-in-drive-in/
- Mendota Sweet Corn Festival (Mendota): Mendota’s Sweet Corn Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10. The festival will have a parade, a carnival, live music and free sweet corn. sweetcornfestival.com
• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.