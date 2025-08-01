RATT’s Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini to rock the Arcada Theatre

Pearcy and DeMartini performing RATT will be at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment )

When Stephen Pearcy, the founder and voice of the iconic ’80s band RATT, reconnected with original guitarist Warren DeMartini earlier this year, it felt as if no time had passed.

The two bandmates, who hadn’t been in contact or played together in over a decade, were reunited at the urging of a concert promoter, who was hoping they would perform together again.

“It was like riding a bike,” Pearcy said after he and DeMartini decided to rejoin forces. “We clicked right away.”

The duo will bring their show “Pearcy and DeMartini Performing RATT” to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Pearcy and DeMartini have been playing shows together sporadically since the spring, and Pearcy said he’s excited for what’s to come.

“He is the guy. Nobody’s gonna play [the songs] like Warren,” he said. “That’s the guy I hired when he was 19, and we’re still here. We have the utmost respect for each other. We’re enjoying it.”

Pearcy founded RATT in the early ’80s, and the band was an integral part of the famed Los Angeles “Sunset Strip” hard rock music scene. Their major label debut album, “Out of the Cellar,” was released in 1984 and went on to sell more than three million records in the U.S. Several more platinum records followed.

Some of RATT’s biggest hits include “Round and Round,” “Lay it Down,” “Way Cool Jr.,” “You’re in Love” and many more.

Those are the songs the audience will hear at the Arcada show. Pearcy knows how much that music means to his fans, which is something that he doesn’t take for granted, even after more than 40 years of performing.

“They’re coming to hear the hits,” Pearcy said. “People tell me their music got them through hard times, and I love hearing that we helped people through something. The stories I hear [from fans] are amazing.”

In recent years, Pearcy has been performing with his solo band, touring across the country and meeting fans at every stop, which is something he cherishes. He said it’s important for him to keep the “Sunset Strip Experience” alive.

“I wear that badge with honor,” Pearcy said of RATT being one of the first bands to launch the music scene that is often referred to as “hair metal.” “I really want to carry the banner, since my band was a big part of creating that scene. There’s something about the ’80s that really hit a nerve with fans and it makes you appreciate that decade a lot more. [The music] is just special.”

As for an official RATT reunion, Pearcy said he doesn’t see that happening. Founding guitarist Robbin Crosby died in 2002, and Pearcy hasn’t played with original drummer Bobby Blotzer and bassist Juan Croucier in years.

“I don’t think anything will go down with the original living four- there’s no reason. It’s established that I was the guy who started and created the band, and this is as good as you’re going to get.”

What fans will get is a high-energy rock show filled with the band’s biggest hits, and maybe some deeper cuts thrown in, as the set list is always changing.

“Warren wants to play some deep cuts, and I’m all about the hits, but we have a great time and we’re just enjoying what’s happening,” he said. “I’ve played the Arcada Theatre a few times and it’s a nice place, it’s comfortable and you can really enjoy yourself. That’s what it’s all about.”

Ticket prices, which include fees, start at $88.75 and can be purchased here.

For more information about the Arcada Theatre and upcoming shows, visit arcadalive.com.