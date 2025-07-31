‘Frozen’ begins Timber Lake Playhouse runs through Aug. 17 in Mount Carroll

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll continues its banner season with Disney’s “Frozen,” which continues through Aug. 17.

Presented by Sterling Federal Bank, this stage adaptation of the Oscar‑winning film celebrates sisterhood, courage and the power of love. It features songs by Kristen Anderson‑Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee.

Director and choreographer Trent Soyster, known for his work on the national tours of “Escape to Margaritaville” and “Pretty Woman” and for choreographing Timber Lake’s BroadwayWorld Chicago Award‑winning “Jekyll and Hyde” last season, leads a fabulous creative team.

Scenic designer Christian Fleming, lighting designer Alexander Le Vaillant Freer, costume designer Chakira Doherty, sound designer Nick Feldmann and music director Matt Surico transform the theater into a breathtaking, magical spectacular, featuring snowstorms, icy platforms and northern lights that envelop the audience in Arendelle’s frozen landscape.

The cast is headed by Darcie A. Hingula (Elsa) and Sydney Greene (Anna), with Christian Perkins (Kristoff), Aaron Choi (Olaf) and Ian Laudano (Hans). Choi returns to Timber Lake after delighting audiences as Sancho in “Man of La Mancha” in 2019 and has just completed a national tour as Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Drew Perez Harris operates the life‑size Sven puppet, bringing the gentle reindeer to life with athletic precision.

Local rising stars Taylor Jakobs and Molly Kashner share Young Elsa and Kynnedi Smith and Makalah Knutti alternate as Young Anna, showcasing the region’s vibrant youth talent.

The ensemble features Kristofer Holz, Alexander Cousins, Gabriel Salazar, Nia Chavis, Cole Russell, Emma Theriot, Kate McQuillian, Sam O’Neill, Amy Chen, Jeremy DerMovsesian and Rachel Da Silva.

“Frozen” audiences can extend their visit with a full meal at Timber Lake’s Beer Garden, open two hours before every performance, and shop exclusive Disney merchandise created for this production in the gift shop.

Performances are approaching capacity, so patrons are encouraged to secure tickets immediately.

Tickets are available at the Timber Lake Playhouse box office, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through intermission on performance days. Tickets also are available by calling 815-244‑2035 or online at timberlakeplayhouse.org.

“Frozen” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.