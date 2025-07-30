Crystal Lake, Geneva, Naperville restaurants honored with Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards

Erik Nordstrom, the wine and spirits director of 1776, pours a glass of wine at the farm to table restaurant in Crystal Lake on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

1776 Restaurant has come a long way since 1976, when the building it calls home in Crystal Lake was a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The counter where you used to order original recipe is now the bar, and it’s a big part of the recipe for success for the casual fine-dining restaurant recently honored for the third consecutive year with the Best of Award of Excellence in the 2025 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

Farm-to-table fine dining awaits at 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Media)

The awards, which were uncorked in 1981, are billed as the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They reward restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

In all, 3,811 dining destinations from all 50 states and more than 80 countries were recognized at one of three levels: the Award of Excellence (2,010 winners), the Best of Award of Excellence (1,704) and the Grand Award (97).

Only three other suburban restaurants were recognized with the Best of Award of Excellence.

1776 wine and spirits director Erik Nordstrom has led the program for over eight years and curates a wine menu with over 400 bottles.

“I realize the wine list can be intimidating, but I hope our wine service is not,” he said.

Nordstrom said he starts by asking what a guest likes to drink at home or buy at a store to help make a connection to something on the list.

1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake was one of four suburban eateries honored with 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. (Courtesy of Luke Reyson)

“When you dine at 1776, I do not want you to drink the same wine you enjoy at home,” he said. “I want guests to try something new, but also want them to enjoy what they are drinking and their overall experience.”

He said that if after that initial conversation a guest is still nervous about trying something new, he’ll assure them that if it’s not their style, they’ll find something else.

“It is rare that it happens, but I can use the first bottle to train staff,” he said. “Everyone wins in the end — the guest finds enjoyment in bottle number two and the staff learns about a new wine. I think that helps to take pressure off.”

While Nordstrom said it’s challenging for a small, independent restaurant to compete against national chains and retailers, it’s not impossible with the right relationships with small producers and a lot of tasting on his part.

“I think there is a misconception that you have to travel to Chicago for elevated food and wine experiences,” Nordstrom said. “I am hopeful that continuing to receive the Best of Award of Excellence will help change that thought and make diners realize they can have that higher-level experience in their backyard.”

In order to be considered for an award, a restaurant’s wine list is evaluated for overall presentation and must also provide complete, accurate information, including vintages and appellations, or regions, for all selections and the mandatory inclusion of producer names with correct spellings.

The four suburban spots that received the Best of Award of Excellence are restaurants that “are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team,” Wine Spectator says.

These restaurants typically offer more than 350 selections hailing from multiple wine-growing regions. In addition to 1776, award recipients are:

• The Capital Grille in Lombard

• The English Room in Lake Forest

• The Tavern in Libertyville

Fourteen restaurant concepts, some with multiple suburban locations, received the Award of Excellence:

• Atwater’s in Geneva

• Eddie Merlot’s in Lincolnshire

• Fogo de Chão locations in Rosemont, Naperville and Oak Brook

• Morton’s, The Steakhouse locations in Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg

• Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations in Oak Brook and Schaumburg

• Petite Vie in Western Springs

• Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville

• Seasons 52 in Oak Brook and Schaumburg

• Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Naperville

• Suzette’s Creperie in Wheaton

• The Capital Grille in Rosemont and Schaumburg

• The James in Geneva

• Three Embers in Lincolnshire

• Truluck’s in Rosemont

Fifty-six Chicago restaurants were among the winners. No restaurants in the Chicago area were among the Grand Award winners.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250729/dining/three-peat-crystal-lake-restaurant-among-18-suburban-eateries-honored-with-wine-spectator-restauran/