5 things to do in McHenry County: McHenry County Fair, First Fridays, Concert on the Square

- Attend the McHenry County Fair (Woodstock): Running until Sunday, Aug. 3, the fair offers classic summer fun with 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits, bull riding, live music, a carnival and other fair attractions. Visit mchenrycountyfair.com for more information.
- Enjoy the Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park (McHenry): On Thursday, July 31, head to McHenry for this event featuring live music, food trucks and market vendors. This week’s performer is the Lara Bell Band. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Experience First Fridays - Downtown McHenry (McHenry): On Friday, Aug. 1, explore downtown McHenry. These events often include specials at local shops, community activities and a chance to enjoy the Riverwalk Shoppes. Visit the Facebook page for more information about participating businesses.
- Raue Center for the Arts Night Owl Bike Ride (Crystal Lake): Join cyclists from around the area and explore the city under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 2. The ride starts at City Hall, with a check-in time of 7:30 p.m. The ride starts at 9 p.m. Choose from a 10- or 20-mile route. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Catch a concert at the Summer Concert Series on the Square (Huntley): This weekly event on Tuesdays continues until Aug. 12. Enjoy live music in the heart of Huntley from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 5 from The Blooze Brothers. This event also coincides with National Night Out, where families can get to know police officers and first responders, as well as have fun with games and activities, beginning at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.
The Scene