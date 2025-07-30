5 things to do in DeKalb County: Malta Vintage Baseball Game, free concerts and more

- DeKalb Farmers’ Market (Thursday, July 31): Head to Van Buer Plaza in DeKalb from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. You’ll find a wide array of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, and can enjoy food trucks and live music.
- Mammals & More at DeKalb Public Library (Thursday, July 31): The DeKalb Public Library (309 Oak St, DeKalb) is hosting an interactive show featuring unique creatures from around the world. There are multiple sessions: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., 1–1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m. This is a free and engaging event.
- “Piano Men: Generations” at the Egyptian Theatre (Friday, Aug. 1): This show at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb celebrates the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for ticket information.
- Malta Vintage Baseball Game (Saturday, Aug. 2): The Malta Vintage Base Ball Game is at 1 p.m. at Malta Lions Park (409 N. 4th St., Malta). Featuring the Oregon Ganymedes vs. the Creston Regulators, this free family-friendly event will showcase turn-of-the-century baseball rules.
- Jersey Brothers concert (Saturday, Aug. 2): Enjoy a free performance by the Jersey Brothers at the DeKalb Public Library at 2 p.m. The duo will perform the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and more.
