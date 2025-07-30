July 30, 2025
5 things to do in DeKalb County: Malta Vintage Baseball Game, free concerts and more

  1. DeKalb Farmers’ Market (Thursday, July 31): Head to Van Buer Plaza in DeKalb from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. You’ll find a wide array of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, and can enjoy food trucks and live music.
  2. Mammals & More at DeKalb Public Library (Thursday, July 31): The DeKalb Public Library (309 Oak St, DeKalb) is hosting an interactive show featuring unique creatures from around the world. There are multiple sessions: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., 1–1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m. This is a free and engaging event.
  3. “Piano Men: Generations” at the Egyptian Theatre (Friday, Aug. 1): This show at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb celebrates the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for ticket information.
  4. Malta Vintage Baseball Game (Saturday, Aug. 2): The Malta Vintage Base Ball Game is at 1 p.m. at Malta Lions Park (409 N. 4th St., Malta). Featuring the Oregon Ganymedes vs. the Creston Regulators, this free family-friendly event will showcase turn-of-the-century baseball rules.
  5. Jersey Brothers concert (Saturday, Aug. 2): Enjoy a free performance by the Jersey Brothers at the DeKalb Public Library at 2 p.m. The duo will perform the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and more.
