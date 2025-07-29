10 unique brunch spots in northern Illinois

When Sunday morning rolls around, you want to pick that perfect brunch spot to relax and enjoy with family or friends.
Northern Illinois is filled with restaurants that are redefining brunch and offering unique dining experiences. From picturesque settings with stunning views to menus that put a creative spin on classic dishes, these spots offer something different for your weekend ritual.
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful meal overlooking a Japanese garden, a lively feast with a Southern twist, or a journey back in time, here are 9 restaurants that offer a different take on your favorite meal of the week.
- Sainte Genevieve Riverboat Brunch Cruise (Ottawa): Enjoy a two-hour Sunday brunch cruise along the Illinois River aboard an historic riverboat. The food is sourced from local restaurants, and the cruise provides a tour with insights into the area’s history and wildlife. The two-hour sightseeing brunch cruises are offered on select Sundays at 11 a.m. stegenriverboat.com/cruises
- Fresco at the Gardens (Rockford): Located with a view of the beautiful Anderson Japanese Gardens, Fresco gives diners a picturesque backdrop for breakfast or lunch. Their menu focuses on grass-fed meats and traditional breakfast items made with organic and locally grown ingredients. The menu offers both sweet and savory dishes, as well as artisan cocktails. Click here to view the full menu. andersongardens.org
- Thyme Craft Kitchen (Peru): This farm-to-table restaurant has a constantly changing brunch menu, so you’ll never have the same experience twice. The restaurant focuses on locally sourced ingredients. The brunch menu, which varies based on the season, could contain biscuits and gravy, banana bread French toast, egg sandwich, shrimp and grits, Thai noodle bowls and more. thymecraftkitchen.com
- Camp Aramoni (Tonica): Camp Aramoni offers monthly themed brunches at their boutique campground in the Illinois Valley area. In addition to holiday themes, past brunch themes have included Campfire Classics, Oktoberfest and Polka Brunch. Menus change based on the theme. Reservations are required. camparamoni.com
- Parkers’ Restaurant & Bar (Downers Grove): Enjoy a taste of the bayou at the restaurant’s New Orleans Dixieland Jazz Brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This lively and festive brunch serves up gourmet comfort food and live music. Menu items include beignets, crispy oyster deviled eggs, crab & asparagus omelet, shrimp & grits, Louisiana quiche and much more. parkersamerican.com
- The Southern Cafe (St. Charles): This spot offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere with a menu that focuses on Southern-inspired cuisine, including the “Nasty Biscuit.” Additional menu items include breakfast classics like eggs, omelets, pancakes and French toast, as well as signature dishes like the Sugga Momma, George’s Chix & Bacon Waffle, Bayou Benny and much more. thesoutherncafe.com/site
- Lindy’s Landing Restaurant & Marina (Wauconda): This family-owned restaurant offers a beautiful view of Bangs Lake. Diners can enjoy a meal on the deck overlooking the water in a serene environment. Brunch is served Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu items include a cinnamon roll skillet, chicken & waffles, breakfast sandwich, omelets, avocado toast and much more. Enjoy a mimosa or signature Bloody Mary with your meal. lindyslanding.com
- Rosemary Cafe (Joliet): This cafe offers a unique European-inspired menu. You can order brunch themed around different countries, such as “French Breakfast,” “Norwegian Breakfast,” “Spanish Breakfast,” “Greek Breakfast,” or “Italian Breakfast.” Traditional breakfast items are also available, as are crepes, Benedicts, waffles and more. rosemary-cafe.com
- Windhill Pancake Parlor (McHenry): Step back in time at this restaurant with its Victorian decor. While they specialize in pancakes, the decor and cozy, old-fashioned ambiance make it a unique spot. They also have a train that delivers food to the counter. The menu has a variety of pancake options, including baked apple, cinnamon roll, and more, plus waffles, French toast, brunch sandwiches, skillets, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict and so much more. windhillmchenry.com
- The Vault (Yorkville): Enjoy bottomless mimosas in a variety of flavors like passion fruit, watermelon, pomegranate & cranberry and more. If you can’t decide, try a mimosa flight! The unique brunch menu includes breakfast crostini, eggs Royale, eggs Benedict, maple aioli croissants, breakfast flat ‘za and more. vaultyorkville.com