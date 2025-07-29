10 unique brunch spots in northern Illinois

A biscuit accompanied the build-your-own skillet at The Southern Cafe in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

When Sunday morning rolls around, you want to pick that perfect brunch spot to relax and enjoy with family or friends.

Northern Illinois is filled with restaurants that are redefining brunch and offering unique dining experiences. From picturesque settings with stunning views to menus that put a creative spin on classic dishes, these spots offer something different for your weekend ritual.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful meal overlooking a Japanese garden, a lively feast with a Southern twist, or a journey back in time, here are 9 restaurants that offer a different take on your favorite meal of the week.

The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, a charming replica of a 19th-century paddlewheeler, is one of several ways to explore the waters of Starved Rock Country. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat Brunch Cruise (Ottawa): Enjoy a two-hour Sunday brunch cruise along the Illinois River aboard an historic riverboat. The food is sourced from local restaurants, and the cruise provides a tour with insights into the area’s history and wildlife. The two-hour sightseeing brunch cruises are offered on select Sundays at 11 a.m. stegenriverboat.com/cruises

Fresco at the Gardens (Rockford): Located with a view of the beautiful Anderson Japanese Gardens, Fresco gives diners a picturesque backdrop for breakfast or lunch. Their menu focuses on grass-fed meats and traditional breakfast items made with organic and locally grown ingredients. The menu offers both sweet and savory dishes, as well as artisan cocktails. Click here to view the full menu. andersongardens.org

Thyme Craft Kitchen (Peru): This farm-to-table restaurant has a constantly changing brunch menu, so you'll never have the same experience twice. The restaurant focuses on locally sourced ingredients. The brunch menu, which varies based on the season, could contain biscuits and gravy, banana bread French toast, egg sandwich, shrimp and grits, Thai noodle bowls and more. thymecraftkitchen.com

Camp Aramoni (Tonica): Camp Aramoni offers monthly themed brunches at their boutique campground in the Illinois Valley area. In addition to holiday themes, past brunch themes have included Campfire Classics, Oktoberfest and Polka Brunch. Menus change based on the theme. Reservations are required. camparamoni.com

Parkers' Restaurant & Bar (Downers Grove): Enjoy a taste of the bayou at the restaurant's New Orleans Dixieland Jazz Brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This lively and festive brunch serves up gourmet comfort food and live music. Menu items include beignets, crispy oyster deviled eggs, crab & asparagus omelet, shrimp & grits, Louisiana quiche and much more. parkersamerican.com

The Southern Cafe (St. Charles): This spot offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere with a menu that focuses on Southern-inspired cuisine, including the "Nasty Biscuit." Additional menu items include breakfast classics like eggs, omelets, pancakes and French toast, as well as signature dishes like the Sugga Momma, George's Chix & Bacon Waffle, Bayou Benny and much more. thesoutherncafe.com/site

A side of gluten-free pancakes at The Southern Cafe in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)