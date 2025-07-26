Parker Players Theater Company’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ offers unique take on classic tale

Parker Players Theater Company’s production of “Pride and Prejudice” is definitely not your grandmother’s version, nor your high school version of the classic Jane Austen novel.

Kate Hamill’s adaptation tells the story of the five Bennet sisters, their overzealous mother and a string of unsuitable suitors. Hamill’s celebrated adaptation of Austen’s most beloved novel is hilarious, moving and full of theatrical surprises.

Parker Players Theater Company presents "Pride and Prejudice" at The Barrington Theater. (Photo by Marcela Ferrarone)

What makes the Hamill adaptation different? For one thing, there are females playing males and males playing females. This version also is a comedic take on literature’s greatest tale of “latent romance,” set in 17th century England. Act I has seven short scenes, while Act II has six scenes.

Directed by Sara Mountjoy-Pepka, this well-known comedy of manners production is a well cast, well paced, well acted and well staged ensemble of nine.

In addition to Mountjoy-Pepka, the creative team for the performance consists of lights and tech director Ray Harris; scene designer Emily Douville; set builder Dan McHugh; choreographer Catherine Atherson; costumes by Jack Myers; and props by Marilou Niggemann.

All the characters from the original Austin novel appear in this performance, with the exception of Kitty. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet is the protagonist and is beautifully portrayed by Mary Margaret McCormack. Elizabeth is the vibrant second daughter – a quick-witted woman who claims she’s never getting married. McCormack has tangible chemistry with Mitchell Scott Spencer, who plays Mr. Darcy, the wealthy, arrogant bachelor. Spencer also appeared in “The Merchant of Venice,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and ”Measure for Measure.” He is also an alumni of Second City and IO.

Magdalena Dalzell plays the eldest sister Jane/Miss De Bourgh. Dalzell is a graduate of Northwestern University and also studied with the Moscow Art Theater. She plays the eldest Bennet daughter in a reserved and pleasant manner, a strong contrast with the characters Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy.

The characters Mary and Bingley are played by Brooks Whitlock. This is Whitlock’s debut with Parker Players. He’s consistent with his voice and posture and a delight on stage.

Doreen Dawson plays Mrs. Bennet, who provides much of the comic relief, and proves to be foolish at attracting suitors for her daughter.

Mr. Bennet and Charlotte Lucas are played by Shannon Mayhall. Mr. Bennet is not interested in love or marriage and sees marriage more as a comfort. Bennet is the patriarch of his family, and has a very sarcastic sense of humor.

Wickham and Miss Bingley, who has a disdain for the middle class, are played by Matt Hellyer. As Wickham, he is a fortune hunter who wears his red military jacket well. Hellyer, an improv veteran, was perfectly cast to play Wickham.

Mr. Collins is brilliantly played by Hannah Beth Mitchell. Collins is a pompous, idiotic clergyman who also provides comic relief.

Lydia and Lady Catherine DeBourgh are played by Pryor McHugh. This is McHugh’s first time in a Parker Players production. Lydia is the youngest daughter, a gossipy and immature child who throws herself into a romance. Lady Catherine is a rich, over-the-top character.

“Summer is a vibrant celebration of art and live theater. We are simply astounded by the depth of skill, training and dedication of our actors,” Artistic Director Jennifer McHugh said.

The next three Parker Players productions are “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl of Wilmette, a holiday radio show in December and “The Lion in Winter” in the winter of 2026.

• This is Regina Belt-Daniels’ 11th year of writing reviews for Shaw Local News Network. Theater has been part of her life since the first grade, when she was cast as a rather bossy Mother Goose. When not onstage or backstage, she can be found in the audience somewhere.

Regina Belt-Daniels

“Pride and Prejudice”

Parker Players Theater Company

The Barrington Theater

540 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington

Tickets:

877-672-7537

Info@parkerplayerstheater.org

2 hours with 15 minute intermission

7:30 p.m. July 26, 31 and Aug. 1, 2

2 p.m. July 27 and Aug. 3