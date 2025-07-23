Batavia United Way’s Community Dinner Table event set for Sept. 7

Get your tickets now for Batavia United Way’s Community Dinner Table, one of Batavia’s most popular annual seasonal events.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 in downtown Batavia.

Batavia United Way’s Community Dinner Table is Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Katie O'Brien Photography. )

This warm and welcoming event brings neighbors together for a shared outdoor meal and supports Batavia United Way’s mission to strengthen our community through partnership and service, according to a news release.

This year’s delicious Mediterranean-inspired meal features oven-roasted chicken with Greek lemon sauces, roasted potatoes, and refreshing salads, all sourced from local restaurants to support small businesses. To sweeten the evening, guests will enjoy a slice of Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, donated by Portillo’s, according to the news release.

The $65 ticket includes the full meal, plus a selection of donated beverages. Enjoy lemonade from Raising Cane’s, fruited Berliner Weisse beers from Energy City Brewing, craft brews from Sturdy Shelter and a special cocktail from Whiskey Acres.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly. Visit bataviaunitedway.org/community-dinner-table for more information or to purchase tickets.