Sugar Grove Corn Boil kicks off Thursday, July 24

People listen to Strung Out Chicago at the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Get ready for a weekend of live music, carnival rides and delicious sweet corn as the Sugar Grove Corn Boil returns July 24-27 at Volunteer Park.

For more than 50 years, the Sugar Grove Corn Boil brings the community together for four days of family-friendly fun. The event always includes a carnival with unlimited ride specials, craft and vendor show, car show, cornhole tournament, Bingo and more games. A special fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade steps off at 5 p.m. Friday, July 25 at the Sugar Grove Library and continues down Bastian Drive.

Huxley Ames, 4, of Aurora rides a spaceship at the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Enjoy free live music from Led Zeppelin tribute band Physical Graffiti and Bon Jovi tribute band Bon Journeyed on Friday night; Blondie tribute Atomic, Breakfast Club and Semple on Saturday night; and Soliders at the Cross, Dartford Station, Olivia Hatfield, Wild Daisy and Drew Cagle and the Reputation on Sunday.

The free festival started in 1967 as a fundraiser for the Sugar Grove Young Adults Club. As the event grew, the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, NFP was created. This year marks the 55th Corn Boil, as the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Sugar Grove American Legion Post 1271 leads off the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil Parade on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit sugargrovecornboil.org.