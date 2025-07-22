5 Things to Do: DuPage County Fair, Wheaton Sidewalk Sales

- DuPage County Fair (Wheaton): The highly anticipated DuPage County Fair runs from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds (2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton). Expect carnival rides, animal exhibits, live music, demolition derbies, delicious fair food, and family-friendly entertainment.
- The Wonder of Water Concert (Naperville): On Thursday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m., at Central Park (104 E. Benton Ave.), enjoy a concert by the DuPage Symphony Orchestra and the Naperville Municipal Band. The DSO begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Naperville Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music in the Beer Garden (Cantigny Park, Wheaton): Enjoy live music in Cantigny Park’s Beer Garden on Thursday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m., and again on Friday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. The beer garden offers food, draft beer, wine and cocktails in a beautiful setting. Beatles tribute band American English will perform Saturday, July 26 as part of the Saturday Sun Sets music series.
- Summer Concert Series: The Hat Guys (Downers Grove): On Tuesday, July 29, at 6 p.m., enjoy “The Hat Guys” at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park (1036 Grove Street, Downers Grove). These free concerts are a great way to enjoy summer evenings.
- Summer Sidewalk Sales (Wheaton): Enjoy specials and sales while shopping in downtown Wheaton Friday, July 25- Sunday, July 27. Don’t miss this first-ever event that promises excellent bargains.
The Scene