‘Abbot Elementary’ star Lisa Ann Walter to perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia this fall

Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walter, best known as Melissa Schemmenti on ABC’s smash hit “Abbott Elementary,” will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia this fall.

With four shows Oct. 3 and 4, fans will get the rare chance to see one of Hollywood’s most dynamic talents up close, according to a news release from The Comedy Vault.

Walter’s career spans decades across film (“The Parent Trap,” ”Bruce Almighty,” ”Shall We Dance,” “War of the Worlds”), TV shows (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “GLOW”) and unscripted entertainment (“Dance Your Ass Off,” “Gonzo Girls”).

In addition, Walter is a seasoned stand-up comic who spent over a decade headlining clubs across the country, including a breakout performance on Showtime at the Apollo that helped launch her comedy career.

Offstage, Walter is a published author (“The Best Thing About My Ass is That It’s Behind Me”), a mom of four and a creative force with numerous scripted and unscripted projects in development, the release stated.

Additional upcoming events at The Comedy Vault include rising comedy star and Aurora native KB Marion, who will be recording her first-every comedy special, at her Sept. 7 show. The Bits and Buckets event on Aug. 20 features comedians who will perform their own set before diving into an improvised bit based on a random topic pulled from a bucket — keeping both the comics and the crowd on their toes. Tickets are just $15.

For tickets and more info, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com