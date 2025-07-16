5 things to do in McHenry County: Food Truck Frenzy in Huntley, Fiesta Days Parade and more this weekend

Dancers with Ballet Folklorico perform in the Fiesta Day parade Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. After the parade the group put on a show of traditional Hispanic dancing. (Alex T. Paschal)

Go to an Algonquin Summer Concert (Thursday, July 17, Algonquin): Enjoy live music outdoors at Towne Park with the “Rico Band” performing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Algonquin Summer Concerts series. See “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” (Friday, July 18 & Sunday, July 20, Crystal Lake): The Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake is presenting “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” There are performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. McHenry Fiesta Days - Parade (Sunday, July 20, McHenry): Don’t miss the grand finale of Fiesta Days! The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and draws over 2,500 spectators each year. It’s a festive community event with participants handing out goodies. Food Truck Frenzy (Saturday, July 19, Huntley): This event is “more than just a food festival – it’s a celebration of flavor, music, and community.” You can expect a wide variety of food trucks offering everything from BBQ and wood-fired pizza to Hawaiian dishes, mac n’ cheese, specialty coffee, American classics, Filipino, Mexican, Latin, and world cuisines. There will also be live music, a Kidz Zone, and a Vendor Village. General admission is free. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 12015 Mill St., Huntley. Click here for more information. Shop at the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market (Saturday, July 19): Head to downtown Crystal Lake for the weekly Farmers Market. It’s a great opportunity to find fresh local produce, baked goods, and other items from local vendors.

