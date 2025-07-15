Woodstock Folk Festival celebrates 40 years at July 20 event

The 40th annual Woodstock Folk Festival is Sunday, July 20 at the historic Woodstock Square. (Photo provided by Woodstock Folk Festival )

The annual Woodstock Folk Festival is celebrating 40 years at this year’s event, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 20 on the historic Woodstock Square.

The Festival presents local national, and international musicians who perform in a variety of styles. Performers from Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as well as Guatemala, will present traditional and contemporary folk music, Americana, singer-songwriter, country, blues, Appalachian and Latin music at the Main Stage, according to a news release.

The Open Mic Stage offers an opportunity for audience members to share their talent. More information is on the Festival website, woodstockfolkfestival.org. A one-hour video sampler will be available on the Festival website’s Gallery Page after the in-person Festival.

New this year, attendees are invited to bring shoes or boots to donate to Warp Corps. They can be slightly worn, but still usable pairs of children’s and adult everyday shoes (no flip-flops, sandals, or fancy shoes). See our website for more information about Warp Corps.

Returning this year is the Children’s Area, newly named in honor of “The First Lady of Children’s Music,” Ella Jenkins, who died in Chicago last year at the age of 100. The Ella Jenkins Children’s Area will feature performances and hands-on activities.

This year’s Festival Main Stage will be co-hosted by WFMT Folk DJ Marilyn Rea Beyer and long-time Festival MC Chuck VanderVennet.

In case of rain, the Festival will move to Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, 225 W. Calhoun St., two blocks southwest of the Square.

The suggested donation for the all-day Sunday Festival is $40/individual and $50/ family. There is no pre-registration.

For more information and complete lineup of performers, visit woodstockfolkfestival.org.